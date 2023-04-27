Minot Area Homeless Coalition’s opens new location

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Area Homeless Coalition has moved into a more permanent building.

With the help of the community and Gate City Bank, their new location is open for business.

It’s located next to Bible Fellowship Church and Geller’s Flooring.

Misty Shearer, chair of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition board said in the last three years, they’ve had to relocate twice.

She said it feels good to have ownership.

“It’s such a different feeling which kind of relates to the population that we work with. You never know when you’re going to have to move and when things are going to change. With our last space it changed at the drop of hat,” said Shearer.

The building that housed their old location was bought out.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition has been operating since the mid-1980s.

Shearer said with this new facility, they can do more, such as expand their food pantry.

