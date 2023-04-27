Local libraries react to Governor Burgum’s decisions on book ban bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public libraries have been bracing for the governor’s decision on two book ban bills. The governor signed House Bill 1205 on Wednesday, which now requires public libraries to remove explicit material from the children’s section. He vetoed Senate Bill 2360, which would have made it a Class B misdemeanor for public libraries to display content that contains explicit material that is harmful to minors.

At the Bismarck and Mandan libraries, workers have always been aware of all the materials available to children.

“We don’t have explicit material in the children’s section, and we already use what is called the Miller Test to determine the placement of materials in the library,” said Michaela Schaff, community engagement associate at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

The bill the governor vetoed would have made it a Class B misdemeanor for public libraries to display content that contains explicit material that is harmful to minors. The state Senate has overridden the governor’s veto and now it goes onto the House. This is the bill that worries libraries the most.

“It will be really unfortunate if that bill goes through because it relates to the entire library collection versus the children’s library. It would be much harder for us to monitor what people would consider obscene going through our entire collection,” said Christine Kujawa, executive director of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

Librarians are nervous about the unforeseen implications that these bills could have.

“Before people make blanket assumptions on the morality of either of them or what they say or do, to look at what they are actually saying. To read the language of the bills themselves and consider the long-term impacts they have,” said Schaff.

And despite the legislature’s best intentions in trying to protect children, library officials are concerned about how these bills could be misused.

This has been the governor’s seventh veto. The House has yet to take action.

