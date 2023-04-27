The ‘Licence Plate Guy’

Dean Jose
Dean Jose(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has found a creative way to repurpose old license plates.

When you drive by Dean Jose’s house, you get a glimpse of what drives him. The inside of his garage is jammed full of art that originates with license plates.

“I think it’s just a matter of creating something different that really nobody else does,” said Dean Jose, craftsman.

He creates dozens of items from materials motorists never notice, but some of his plates are just for show.

“This is a complete set in North Dakota starting in 1911. And going on through the different kinds that they had, all of them differ by year by year. So they go through here and then I’ve got the rest of the collection on top of my workbench up there that go through the present ones,” said Jose.

His supply of plates will never run down to empty.

“I’d say there’s probably close to 2,000 license plates in here. These are all my plates that I work off of, starting alphabetically with ‘A’ states going through here,” said Jose.

License plates identify cars, but Dean’s work makes plates personal.

“I like a challenge so if somebody has something they’d like me to make, I’ll make it for them,” said Jose.

Many of the items he creates in his garage are parked outside. Yard ornaments are another in-demand item. Since motorists renew and change license plates all the time, Dean Jose’s hobby will never stall out.

You can find his creations at Repeat Performance in Gateway Mall.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Capitol
ND Legislature passes most expensive bill in state history, replacing PERS
Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South...
Small town gas station heroes: CPR and quick-thinking bystanders credited with saving Hettinger man’s life
Suspect in custody regarding Saturday incident in Bismarck
Suspect in weekend incident in Bismarck held on $100K bail
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Latest News

tot 4/26
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/26/23
precip 4/26
KMOT First News at Six Weather 4/26/23
scores 4/26
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 4/26/23
t-storms 4/26
KFYR First News at Six Weather 4/26/23
mosque 4/26
KFYR National Headlines 4/26/23