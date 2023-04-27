The ‘Licence Plate Guy’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has found a creative way to repurpose old license plates.

When you drive by Dean Jose’s house, you get a glimpse of what drives him. The inside of his garage is jammed full of art that originates with license plates.

“I think it’s just a matter of creating something different that really nobody else does,” said Dean Jose, craftsman.

He creates dozens of items from materials motorists never notice, but some of his plates are just for show.

“This is a complete set in North Dakota starting in 1911. And going on through the different kinds that they had, all of them differ by year by year. So they go through here and then I’ve got the rest of the collection on top of my workbench up there that go through the present ones,” said Jose.

His supply of plates will never run down to empty.

“I’d say there’s probably close to 2,000 license plates in here. These are all my plates that I work off of, starting alphabetically with ‘A’ states going through here,” said Jose.

License plates identify cars, but Dean’s work makes plates personal.

“I like a challenge so if somebody has something they’d like me to make, I’ll make it for them,” said Jose.

Many of the items he creates in his garage are parked outside. Yard ornaments are another in-demand item. Since motorists renew and change license plates all the time, Dean Jose’s hobby will never stall out.

You can find his creations at Repeat Performance in Gateway Mall.

