It’s official: Trinity Health’s new hospital, ER to open Sunday morning

Trinity Health ER
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health will formally open its new hospital and Emergency Trauma Center this Sunday.

All hospital services are relocating to the new medical campus in southwest Minot as of Sunday, April 28, at 6 a.m.

At that point, the old emergency department downtown will no longer accept patients. Providers will continue to evaluate and treat patients who are already in cue, but new patients will be asked to go to the new campus after 6 a.m.

Area ambulance crews and state health partners will begin transporting patients from the old facility to the new one throughout the day.

The new campus is located at 2305 37th Avenue SW, a mile and a half west of the U.S. Highway 83 and 37th Avenue SW intersection.

