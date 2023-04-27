Hairball Haven volunteers continue to rescue hundreds of cats

Hairball Haven
Hairball Haven(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One Minot animal facility is making a life-or-death difference for scores of cats.

The organization has drastically reduced the kill rate of animals at the city pound.

Your News Leader checks in with volunteers’ whose efforts are giving cats a second chance.

Hairball Haven’s director said they took in 467 cats last year and most of them were adopted. “I come here really just to get my furry fix, and I just love this place,” said Corbyn Smith. Smith, who occasionally visits from Minot Air Force Base, said she can’t have big pets in her small dorm.

Visitors pop in during their open house on Thursdays to socialize with the kittens. Emily Engle, a volunteer who’s also getting her vet tech license, said she checks on the cats every day. “You come in thinking that you’re going to want the youngest, happiest kitten and you end up leaving with the grouchiest old man you can find, because they end up picking you and sitting on your lap and not moving,” said Engle.

Hairball Haven moved into its own facility two years ago. Before the move, volunteers fostered the animals in private residences. Natalie Davy, the director, said they now have close to 50 volunteers who help with daily operations, including spaying and neutering.

Davy said when she worked at the vet clinic cats were rarely rescued at the pound. “The majority was euthanized and granted that was 20 years ago and things have changed for the better,” said Davy.

Marilyn Haider, the adoption coordinator said they prioritize finding a lifelong home for the rescued animals. “We just had a young man here earlier today looking for a companion for his cat, so I think cats are kind of addictive,” said Haider. Marilyn Haider hopes Hairball Haven becomes addictive for more people who are searching for a forever feline friend.

You can go to Hairball Haven’s Facebook page to donate or fill out an adoption application.

