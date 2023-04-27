Farmers finally getting in the field in ND

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Below-average temperatures and snow this spring have delayed planting for farmers in Stark County and the rest of the state.

Lenci Sickler started planting the 2023 crop early Wednesday.

He knows he has a limited amount of time to get crops in the ground.

“The late start this year is fully attributed to the weather, you know, the endless winter that didn’t want to quit,” said Lenci Sickler, farmer.

Sickler says soil temperatures are still too cold to seed some crops, which is why he is starting with peas.

He says he’s not the only farmer feeling the pressure. He says most of the producers in the area are three weeks behind schedule.

“We’re able to plant some crops that can tolerate colder soil temps, but hopefully we get some warm weather and warm the soils up so we can get into the crops that are more sensitive to that,” said Sickler.

Sickler says he’s thankful for the winter moisture compared to previous years when farmers were dealing with drought.

As for the weeks ahead, well, he’s hoping the weather cooperates so he can get the rest of his crops in the ground.

This year, Sickler also plans to plant wheat, canola, corn and sunflowers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.