Clean Sweep: Public Works cleans up after a long winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A gloomy, overcast day may make you want to stay inside and get some of that spring cleaning done. Bismarck Public works has their own spring-cleaning “To-Do” list.

The saying goes “slow and steady wins the race”, “I go about one or two miles per hour” and that’s exactly how Bismarck Public Works views the time-consuming job of cleaning up the streets covered with sand and salt put down over a long winter season.

“We used pretty close to 5,000 ton; I’d have to look exactly. But we went through it and had to order more in January,” said Chad Schiermeister, a Crew Leader at Bismarck Public works.

Shiermeister says they are able to sweep up and reuse about 25-50 percent of the sand they put down. Some needs to be thrown away because of trash and leaves that get mixed in with the gravel. Eighteen-year veteran James Ludlum says, he’s definitely noticed a difference sweeping streets because the city has grown.

“It’s a lot tougher to deal with the traffic anymore, and then we got a lot more miles of roads, many more miles” said Ludlum, Operator 2 with Bismarck Public Works Department.

Ludlum says he runs his machine between one and two miles per hour, any faster and it won’t pick up the sand. He says each side of the street will get cleaned twice, so sometimes they’ll make eight trips down a single road. The Public Works Department will always start sweeping emergency routes first, then they’ll move into the neighborhoods that are scheduled to be chip sealed so those projects can start as soon as possible.

