Bismarck woman stitching her way into retirement

BISMARCK, N.D. - You can take the home ec teacher out of the classroom, but it turns out, you can’t take the home economist out of the teacher.

Alma Nelson retired in 2000, after nearly 30 years as a home ec teacher. For Nelson, retirement has been good news. She hasn’t slowed down a bit. In fact, Alma has discovered retirement has given her more time to do what she loves.

Nelson is the first to admit, she might have a problem.

“It’s almost like an addiction,” she laughed.

Her addiction: designing and sewing doll clothes.

“Of course, I would rather sew and design something than to dust,” she said with a smile.

No dust ever settles on Nelson’s sewing machine.

“I’ve worn out two machines and I’m on my third one,” Nelson said.

Because most days, from sunup to sundown, you’ll find Nelson creating something beautiful and tiny. It doesn’t take much fabric to create clothes for barbies and American Girl dolls.

“It can be just little tiny pieces,” she explained.

Nelson rarely buys fabric she uses leftover scraps and old gowns. It is the ultimate recycling project. Nelson’s work is detailed and perfect. Her secret?

“Practice and patience,” she said.

Practice and patience have helped her overcome a pretty big obstacle.

“I only have sight in one eye,” Nelson said. “I was about seven or eight when I discovered that.”

But she never let that stop her from stitching together a beautiful life. She and her husband were both teachers, and both had a soft spot for kids. Before he passed away, the couple often gave boxes of dolls and handmade outfits to kids in need.

“I got a note from one little girl, and she said, ‘This is my first Barbie and I call her Sarah.’ It just touched my heart,” Nelson recalled.

And that was enough to keep Nelson sewing. At 85-years-old she still sews as many as 100 doll outfits a week.

Nelson says no two outfits are exactly the same, but just like the kids she loves so much, she says all are beautiful in their own way.

Nelson’s doll clothes are also available to purchase. Her daughter in law set up an Etsy shop for her. You can browse her shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AlmasDollArmoire

Nelson has shipped all over the United States and as far away as Dubai.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.