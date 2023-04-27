Bismarck getting new water rate structure

Bismarck water
Bismarck water
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents are getting a new water rate structure. City Commissioners voted to move to a four-tiered structure for single-family residences and increase the minimum charges.

One unit of water is $1.51 right now, but under the new system, it will cost $1.75. The current rate begins increasing in cost at five units, but in the new formula, it will stay the same from one to eight units. Nine through 16 units will be charged $4.79 per unit. 17-24 units will cost $6.16 per unit and those over 24 units, $7.86 per unit.

“And then 95% of our bills through all 12 months are at 23 units and less, so we only have five percent of our bills over 24 units,” said Michelle Klose, city of Bismarck utility operations director.

The changes to the sewer and water rates will start in May.

