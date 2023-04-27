Beer and Hymns: locals unite in song and suds celebration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A longstanding community event has been resurrected after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic.

What would you say the beer and hymns have in common? Most people would probably guess not much. But the people who gathered for the Beer and Hymns event in Bismarck would say otherwise.

Norbert Mayer has been coming to Beer and Hymns from the start about twelve years ago. Back then, he says the band was just a group of four pastors. And he says, the crowd was much smaller. But the joy it brings and the camaraderie it fosters has never changed. “This is just great. We enjoy coming here and singing our hearts out. I saw a friend of mine, and I came back and told him, I says, ‘I didn’t know you were here until I heard you were singing,’” laughed longtime-attendee Norbert Mayer.

Everyone meets up at the Amvets building in Bismarck. The rules are simple: grab a beer and pick a hymn. “They holler out a song number or a song title, and we try to play it,” said Beer and Hymns pianist Peder Gulleson.

Peder Gulleson is on the keys. While the audience calls out hymns, he says he’s living out his calling. “Being able to sing now back in the bar singing hymns is really what I feel like I’m created to do. It really feels great when everybody raises their voice in this kind of manner rather than to buy another beer,” said Gulleson.

Mayer says he plans to continue singing his heart out until he can’t anymore.

But Marin Traynor says it’s bittersweet because after two years, this was her last time playing in the band... at least, for now. “I’ve met a lot of people that I wouldn’t have met without being here, so it’s definitely added a lot of connections to my life,” said guitarist Marin Traynor.

Whether it be your first time, last time, or somewhere in between-- something everyone agrees on is Hymns and Beers remains a hopping scene.

The next Beer and Hymns will take place on February 13 at the Amvets in Bismarck. For more information, search “Beer & Hymns - North Dakota” on Facebook.

