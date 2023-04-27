A.G.’s office gets 21 new employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General’s office will have a whole lot more people to work with over the next two years. They will be adding 21 new full-time employees.

Those include four attorneys for in-house counsel for the Attorney General’s office; six people to work in the crime lab to address the backlog of evidence testing for things like fingerprint analysis and DNA testing; three cybercrime agents and three BCI agents to ramp up the fight against human and drug trafficking; two IT analysts; and three people to man the Medicaid fraud unit.

“I hope the Attorney General feels like he hit a home run, because he did. If he doesn’t feel that way, he should,” said Senator Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck.

The budget also includes more than a million dollars for a human trafficking victims grant program and $400,000 in grants for law enforcement trauma support.

AG Drew Wrigley says with these extra lawyers, he’ll be able to save money from the litigation pool that’s included in his budget. Next session, he’ll be required to prove that he saved money.

