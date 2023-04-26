Workforce shortage initiative aims to draw Ukrainians to the Bakken

North Dakota oilfield
North Dakota oilfield(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of organizations in North Dakota are banding together to draw Ukrainians to live and work in our oil-rich state.

The Minot Area Chamber EDC announced this week it will act as a liaison for the “Bakken: GROW” program. It’s aimed at solving the state’s workforce shortage by placing legal immigrants in oilfield jobs and helping them and their families acclimate to life in the Peace Garden State.

Organizers with the program said their first priority will be to hire Ukrainian citizens who have fled their country following Russia’s invasion.

The chamber plans to work with the North Dakota Petroleum Council and local oil and gas businesses to help legal immigrants find roles in the industry.

The Chamber EDC said three companies have signed up for the program so far: Creedence Energy Services, NewKota, and SandPro, all of which are members of both the petroleum council and the chamber.

