Williston man sentenced to seven years for 2021 shootout

By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments two years ago.

Williams County District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue ordered Ernest Coney to serve seven years for an attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder charge.

State’s Attorney Jakaan Williams said it’s part of a plea agreement with a similar sentence to another person involved in the same crime.

Coney will also face five years of supervised probation.

Restitution will be determined at a later date.

