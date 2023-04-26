Williston to hold special election on pit bull ban repeal

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston voters will soon head to the polls to determine the fate of a long-standing pit bull ban.

The Williston City Commission was presented with a certified petition Tuesday, requesting the ban to be repealed. Instead, they voted 4-0 to hold a special election on the subject. Mayor Howard Klug said he supports the ordinance, citing when a group of pit bulls attacked several people by Rickard Elementary back in 2019.

“The stories go on and on about pit bulls. I would rather be safe than sorry. That’s my opinion on this,” said Klug.

Jyl Albertson, the lead petitioner, has been working on repealing the ban since she was fined for having a pit bull in city limits back in 2020. She said they just want to remove the discriminating language against certain breeds. She said there are other city laws that protect people from vicious animals.

“We’re fighting for dog lovers and dog owners because the breed is just like any other breed. You socialize with them, you treat them well, you love them, they’re great family dogs,” said Albertson.

Albertson said the city could have prevented the 2019 attack if they would have responded to complaints made against the dog’s owner prior to that event.

The city is also facing a lawsuit over the ban due to people being forced to rehome their pets outside of city limits.

A date for the special election has not been determined.

