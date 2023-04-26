ND Legislature passes gun study

By Joel Crane
Apr. 26, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for gun rights advocates: in two years, there will likely be a comprehensive bill aimed at expanding concealed carry in North Dakota.

Both chambers passed House Bill 1341, which requires Legislative Management to study all the places concealed carry can be expanded in North Dakota. A previous version of the bill would’ve allowed them to study this topic, but the bill passed Wednesday requires it.

“The goal is that some of these Class 1 concealed carry individuals would like to carry in some of these areas, and so that’s what we’re looking at is possibly opening that up in the future,” said Senator Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

The bill was born out of several gun-related bills, which originally aimed to allow concealed carry on college campuses, in the State Capitol, and in other public buildings. Next, it heads to the governor’s desk.

