Morse Code of Weather: comprehensive guide to successfully viewing the Northern Lights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The aurora borealis is a magical sight to witness in the night sky. Here is the science behind the northern lights and some tips so that you know when the northern lights will be viewable!

The science behind the aurora

It all starts at the surface of the sun, 93 million miles away from Earth. Large expulsions of plasma from the sun’s atmosphere, called coronal mass ejections (CMEs), occur as a result of the twisting and realignment of the sun’s magnetic field.

“Sunspots are pretty much centers of eruption on the sun, kind of like what we see with volcanoes here on Earth, and some of these eruptions can be fairly strong and they can send plasma out into space — actual mass of the sun can be sent and hurled out into space,” said Zachary Hargrove, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Artist's depiction of an active sun that has released a coronal mass ejection or CME. CMEs are magnetically generated solar phenomenon that can send billions of tons of solar particles, or plasma, into space. (NASA)

The plasma from CMEs travels out from the sun at between 150 and 1,900 miles per second. If a CME is directed towards the Earth, these particles can reach our planet in as little as 18 hours or they can take as long as several days to arrive.

This plasma mostly consists of electrons, protons and other particles, and they’re blown toward the Earth by the solar wind.

CMEs are most common during a solar maximum — a period in the sun’s 11-year cycle of activity when the star is at its most active. The next solar maximum is predicted to occur between November 2024 and March 2026 —and most likely around July 2025.

The Earth’s magnetic field protects most of us from these particles coming from the sun, but where it’s the weakest — at the poles — these particles can enter Earth’s atmosphere.

How auroras form (KFYR)

Remember that electrons are part of the plasma that is being released by the sun.

Electrons interacting with magnetosphere around the Earth (KFYR)

As these electrons collide with various molecules in our atmosphere, such as oxygen and nitrogen, light is emitted and the different colors of the aurora can be seen. The most common auroral color, a pale yellowish-green, is produced by oxygen molecules located about 60 miles above the earth. Rare, all-red auroras are produced by high-altitude oxygen, at heights of up to 200 miles. Nitrogen produces blue or purplish-red aurora.

How auroras form (KFYR)

This whole sequence of events can be referred to as a geomagnetic storm. It’s a major disturbance to Earth’s magnetic field that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.

Kp Index

The strength and speed at which the particles ejected from the sun impact the Earth will determine how far south the northern lights can be viewed. The Kp index (otherwise known as the planetary k-index) summarizes this, as it’s an excellent indicator of disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field. The more disturbed our magnetic field is, generally the more fast-moving particles there are impacting it, leading to a brighter aurora display that can be seen farther south.

In my opinion, the Kp index is the most important indicator to look at when determining if the northern lights will be viewable at your location. It’s based on three-hour measurements of our magnetic field around the world in order to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms.

The Kp index ranges from zero to nine with a value of at least five generally meaning that the northern lights can be viewed in North Dakota (but there are many other factors that will be discussed below to take into consideration). A relatively rare Kp index of eight was observed on the night of April 23, 2023, leading to a spectacular display of the aurora.

Planetary K-Index (KFYR)

Kp Index numbers map (KFYR)

Solar wind

The solar wind continuously flows outward from the Sun and consists mainly of protons and electrons in a state known as plasma. The solar magnetic field is embedded in the plasma and flows outward with the solar wind.

Different regions of the Sun produce solar wind of different speeds and densities. High-speed solar winds, especially those caused by coronal mass ejections, can bring geomagnetic storms while slow-speed winds bring calm space weather.

The aurora is formed from interactions between the solar wind streaming out from the sun and Earth’s protective magnetic field, or magnetosphere. As the solar wind increases in speed, the geomagnetic activity will increase and the aurora will become brighter, more active, and move further from the poles. Even moderate solar wind creates aurora, so there is usually a weak aurora somewhere even when there isn’t a big geomagnetic storm.

Illustration of solar wind impact on Earth's magnetosphere (NASA)

Generally, the faster the solar wind, the better the viewing opportunity will be for the Northern Lights.

Low-speed versus high-speed solar wind (KFYR)

Bz

Bz is an index that classifies the solar wind’s magnetic orientation in the up or down direction. Although an aurora can happen with a positive Bz, a negative Bz is generally better. A negative Bz helps the solar wind grab the earth’s magnetic field which can more easily lead to an aurora. The more negative the better, and generally the farther south the northern lights can be seen.

As the interplanetary magnetic field embedded in the solar wind turns southward, the geomagnetic activity will increase and the aurora will become brighter, more active, and move further from the poles.

Bz north (positive) versus Bz south (negative) (KFYR, Space Weather Live)

Apps & Resources

My personal favorite app to download to your smartphone for looking at all these indices is SpaceWeatherLive. Many of the graphs shown above are from the app.

Another great resource is NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. They release aurora forecast maps and three-day Kp index forecasts.

A common myth about the northern lights is that they occur more frequently in the winter, but this is not the case. It’s just that there’s more darkness in the winter allowing for a longer period of time during the night to see the aurora.

The main things to remember in order to successfully see the aurora borealis are to get away from city lights and light pollution, look to the north, and be patient as conditions change quickly! Keep up-to-date on not only the aurora forecast but also the sky cover forecast as clouds can ruin a northern lights viewing opportunity.

Space weather forecasting is hard and a relatively new science! Even though the sun is on an eleven-year solar cycle for activity, we don’t know exactly when CMEs will occur, and detecting if the plasma from them is headed toward Earth is really tough due to limited observation instruments in space. Additionally, it’s often difficult to predict which direction the CME is going and how fast it is traveling. And knowledge of the strength and direction of the magnetic field within the CME introduces a big uncertainty in how strong the geomagnetic storm will be.

Timing is everything. The solar wind has to be traveling at the right speed in order for the plasma ejected from the sun to impact the Earth that’s revolving around the sun at the right time. And the main impact of these particles has to occur at a time of the day when it’s dark on the side of the planet that you live on. A strong geomagnetic storm in the middle of the day doesn’t mean much to those of us that want to see the aurora.

A few other things that could go wrong with an aurora forecast is that sometimes the solar wind blows right past our planet, and what could have been a hit becomes a miss. Additionally, sometimes the solar wind makes a direct hit, but Earth’s magnetic field flips like a polarized magnet and blocks any solar matter from entering the atmosphere — this happens when we have sustained positive/northward Bz.

With all these things to consider, oftentimes we don’t know about a northern lights viewing opportunity until the day of or maybe one or two days beforehand. Keep checking those forecasts for updates and have fun aurora chasing!

