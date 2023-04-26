Montana governor signs bill strengthening human trafficking laws

HELENA, M.T. (KFYR) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill Monday that he said will hold human traffickers accountable for their crimes.

Since 2015, the state’s justice department has seen an 871% increase in human trafficking cases with zero convictions.

House Bill 112 gives the justice department more tools for the fight, and it increases the penalties associated with human trafficking.

Gianforte said this will make communities safer.

“With this law, we send a loud and clear message to human traffickers. If you commit these crimes in Montana, you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Gianforte.

The bill passed unanimously in both chambers.

