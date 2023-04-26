Minot Hot Tots announce mascot name, Minot’s next ‘Tot Star’

Tate R. Tot
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tate R. Tot will be the newest resident of Corbett Field.

With casserole dishes for shoes and a serving spoon that doubles as a baseball bat, the team revealed Tate in an assembly at Edison Elementary School on Wednesday.

“Call him ‘Tate’ or ‘Tater’ but either way you dice it, he’s the classic All-American Boy,” the team explained in a statement.

The team received hundreds of submissions and narrowed the selections to a final four.

Tate R. Tot ran away with the victory.

The Hot Tots open the season on May 29 against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field.

For more information, visit the team’s website.

Previous Coverage: Minot Hot Tots open call for mascot name submissions

