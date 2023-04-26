Minot Hot Tots announce mascot name, Minot’s next ‘Tot Star’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tate R. Tot will be the newest resident of Corbett Field.

With casserole dishes for shoes and a serving spoon that doubles as a baseball bat, the team revealed Tate in an assembly at Edison Elementary School on Wednesday.

“Call him ‘Tate’ or ‘Tater’ but either way you dice it, he’s the classic All-American Boy,” the team explained in a statement.

The team received hundreds of submissions and narrowed the selections to a final four.

Tate R. Tot ran away with the victory.

The Hot Tots open the season on May 29 against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field.

