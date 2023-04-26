Mandan High School holds first-ever career fair

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be hard for teenagers to know what they want to do with their lives. Mandan High School held an event for 11th and 12th graders to help with that dilemma. Students had a chance to participate in a one-stop shop to see what job opportunities are out there.

Students checked out different booths where they got freebies like hard hats. They also had a chance to ask questions about different career paths.

“It’s so cool just learning more. It’s like, do I really want to go into that field? Or like even chatting about fields I haven’t even thought about going into. It’s just like, oh, that’s really interesting. Like this is what they do,” said Fabian Raygo, junior.

An event planning booth had students test their communication skills by assembling a tower of cups with rubber bands. The project helped illustrate some characteristics that the job uses.

“I’m not quite sure what I want to go into yet. So getting to see like all these separate booths and all these different people from all around like Mandan and Bismarck is really, really cool,” said Jada Lange, junior.

The career fair had 52 businesses and booths, and eight presentations by local businesses.

“Get these businesses involved, kids can talk to people in those real fields,” said Jana Miller, carer fair coordinator.

MHS sent a survey out to kids to find out what careers they were most interested in.

“I find it really exciting to get a jump on life before graduating,” said Joshua Storsved, junior.

The fair is in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s “Choice Ready” initiative to help students make sure they’re career-ready upon graduation.

Organizers hope to make the fair a tradition and hold it biannually or annually and grow the fair. This was the first year it was held.

