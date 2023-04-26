KFYR-TV honors ‘Best of the Class’ of 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the last 33 years, we’ve honored more than 7,000 students in our annual “Best of the Class” celebration.

Wednesday, we honored the “Best of the Class” of 2023. More than 170 high school seniors from all over the KFYR-TV viewing area joined us at the Bismarck Event Center for trivia, lunch and an inspirational message from Monica Hannan. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lawrence and Jody Kerzman emceed the event. One lucky student’s name was drawn for a $500 scholarship from KFYR-TV.

Students came from not only Bismarck and Mandan for the event, but also from many surrounding Class B schools in North and South Dakota.

All say it’s an honor to be a part of the “Best of the Class” and offered some advice to underclassmen.

”It’s exciting. It’s nice to see all these people here. I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Jase Kleser, a senior at Shiloh Christian High School.

“I would say work hard. Don’t be afraid to take those harder classes. If you put in the time and effort they’re not as bad as they seem and it will help you greatly in the future and will benefit you,” said Jenna Koppelsloen, a senior at Beulah High School.

Students in the KMOT viewing area will get their own recognition day in the next few weeks. The “Best of the Class” from throughout the entire viewing area will be recognized in our “Best of the Class” commercials that will begin airing soon.

Best of the Class 2023 (KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.