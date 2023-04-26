Bismarck neighborhood group wins bid to turn water tower lot into single-family home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Back in February, a neighborhood in Bismarck was trying to stop a 135-foot cell phone tower — one that resembles a pine tree — from being planted in their area.

It was a David vs. Goliath story as the Residential Neighborhood Partnership was going up against multi-million-dollar cell phone companies.

The neighborhood group was looking to put a single-family home in the area where the water tower stands. Tuesday night, the Bismarck City Commission awarded a bid to that group.

“Oh my gosh, we were just so overjoyed, it was such a wonderful feeling to know that we did it,” said neighborhood resident Bri Weisbeck.

Neighbors around the Ave. F water tower were awarded the bid to build a home here beating out multiple cell phone companies looking to build a new tower.

“We are going to have a nice space that we’re proud of. We are not going to have any health concerns, hopefully, moving forward. Quiet neighborhood, just the nice serenity of it,” said Weisbeck.

The cell phone companies said the area is essential for service, and some customers could lose a connection when the tower falls.

“The cell phone towers will remain on until that 2024 date and then we will have a construction contractor remove the tower,” said Michelle Klose, city of Bismarck utility operations director.

There were three bids put in for the tower. The neighborhood group said their biggest advantage was those good, old, small-town connections.

“Everybody is your neighbor in Bismarck which is really nice, and somebody who knows somebody who might know somebody, who knows somebody,” said Weisbeck.

The neighborhood group said this experience will make them more confident in getting involved in government issues in the future. They said each person had a key piece to contribute.

“We are grateful our puzzle came together with everybody’s individual piece,” said Weisbeck.

The water tower was decommissioned years ago and had cell phone equipment on it for decades. The removal is estimated to cost more than $350,000.

