Bill limiting use of restrooms in state facilities for transgender people signed into law

Restroom signs
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has signed into law a bill that limits the use of restrooms for trans people in state facilities.

The bill limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms to trans and gender non-conforming people. The facilities included in the bill apply to buildings controlled by the board of higher education, penitentiaries, and correctional facilities.

Restrooms will be designated exclusively for males and females in accordance with the bill. Trans people will need to get approval at any given state facility to use the restroom of their choice.

