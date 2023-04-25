Trinity Health begins welcoming outpatients at new campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Staff with Trinity have poured many hours into getting ready for the launch of the new campus.

The medical office building opened Monday and Your News Leader was told it was quite a success.

Mahli Blowers is one of the first faces to welcome patients inside the new medical office building and direct them where they need to go.

“It’s been fantastic. We’ve had so many patients come in and tell us how beautiful the facility is,” says Blowers.

Tom Warsocki, the vice president of Physician Services, says that the launch of the clinics so far has been a success.

“The rollout went very well, so our first day we saw 347 patients,” says Warsocki.

Blowers also says patients seem to be adapting quickly to the new streamlined system.

“Patients respond very positively to the central registration. They’ve come out and said that it’s gone very smoothly,” says Blowers.

Guides like Blowers will continue to assist patients through this week until all wayfinding signs are up and the public is more familiar with the layout.

Warsocki also shared the exciting news that later this year, a cardiologist, neurologist, and retina surgeon, as well as several new primary care providers, will join the hospital staff. There will be more announced on this in the summer.

A spokesperson for Trinity tells Your News Leader that they’re waiting on some final inspections and will notify the local media to get the word out to the public. For now, the public needs to keep using the old ER downtown.

Your News Leader will have more Wednesday on where patients need to go once the new hospital does open up.

