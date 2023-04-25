Tigirlily Gold talks with KMOT about getting to perform at the Opry

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A couple of weeks ago, Tigirlily Gold shared that they would be debuting at the Grand Ole Opry next month!

Since then, we’ve learned more about the duo’s plans to perform on country music’s biggest stage.

Tigirlily Gold has been performing for more than ten years on some of the biggest stages North Dakota has to offer. They say growing up and seeing performers at places like the North Dakota State Fair inspired them to dream big.

It wasn’t until 2013 that they really discovered the meaning behind what performing at the Grand Ole Opry meant.

“We knew that Nashville was the home of country music, Music City, we knew it was a big deal to play the Opry, we didn’t know the history behind it but our parents knew, hey, we’re going to Nashville, we’re going to make it a family vacation, in 2013, we have to see a performance at the Grand Ole Opry,” said Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold.

Both Krista Slaubaugh and Kendra Olson said that one of their most inspirational figures was Dolly Parton who herself dreamed of performing at the Opry. Parton and many other renowned artists have lit up that stage, showcasing country music at its best.

They shared with Your News Leader the moment they were told they’d be performing at the Opry.

“I cry almost every time I go to the Grand Ole Opry and I’m not even playing, but just the magic in the building, you can just feel it. And so, for us to be able to be on that stage, it’s going to be, I don’t know how I’m going to make it through the performance honestly, I’m gonna be like, so choked up,” said Kendra Olson of Tigirlily Gold.

Now, it’s their time to perform under the bright lights in Nashville.

The sisters will be touring all summer and their EP, titled “Blonde,” will be released in June.

To tune in and watch Tigirlily Gold perform on May 13 — the Opry will livestream via Circle’s social channels and can be heard on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse Channel 59.

Additionally, the shows will air in their entirety on WSM Radio and the Opry’s website.

