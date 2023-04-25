Suspect in weekend incident in Bismarck held on $100K bail

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 34-year-old man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Bismarck Saturday appeared before a judge for the first time Monday in South Central District Court.

Prosecutors filed 11 different charges — seven felonies and four misdemeanors — against Kyle Johnson, according to online records.

Investigators said Johnson led Burleigh County deputies on a high-speed pursuit, before Bismarck Police joined the pursuit when it entered city limits.

Police said that Johnson stopped in south Bismarck near Ivy Avenue and South Washington Street, and exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which point officers fired at him.

Investigators said Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being booked in jail.

One officer was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The courts set Johnson’s bond at $100,000 cash, according to court records. He remains in custody. A preliminary hearing and arraignment date had not been set as of late Monday.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Previous Coverage: High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening

Video of part of the pursuit and shooting:

