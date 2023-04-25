Small town gas station heroes: CPR and quick-thinking bystanders credited with saving Hettinger man’s life

Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South...
Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South Dakota.(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) – Talk about a case of the right people being in the right place at the right time.

The people: Wally Dauwen and his nephew, Mason Dauwen.

The place: the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South Dakota.

The time: a random Friday afternoon.

All those factors came together to save a man’s life.

Mason Dauwen never leaves home without his pocket cross.

“A little comfort in my pocket knowing that God’s on our side,” he said.

He’s made crosses for a couple other people too: one for Ron Dragoo and another for his uncle Wally Dauwen.

“I don’t leave home without it,” said Wally.

The three men are forever bonded by those crosses, and by a moment that happened in a gas station booth.

“I was sitting here on my lunch break,” recalled Wally. “Ron went into the office. Then he sat down and started talking to me. Then he just went limp. He died.”

Ron suffered a cardiac arrest.

“My heart just stopped. Luckily, I was sitting in that booth with Wally across from me, “said Ron.

Lucky, because Wally knew exactly what to do.

“It just kicked in. It wasn’t even a second thought,” said Wally.

Wally had a coworker dial 911 and then started CPR.

“I’ve done CPR a couple times when I was on the ambulance squad,” Wally remembered. “This is the first time it’s worked.”

Mason is a volunteer firefighter and got the 911 page.

“Wally said he was getting tired so I took over for him,” Mason recalled.

The two did more than 800 compressions on Ron.

“That was actually the first time I’ve ever performed CPR on someone,” admitted Mason.

The ambulance took Ron to Hettinger, then flew him to Bismarck. He now has a pacemaker and a defibrillator in his shoulder.

He also has a cross in his pocket, and a new appreciation for life.

“I’m kind of looking to see what my purpose is,” he said. “God will let me know. There’s a reason.”

Ron is convinced it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“Patients who have cardiac arrest in the hospital, 22% survive. Of that 22% that survived, only 10% survived without brain injury. And that’s in hospital. I was in a gas station in Lemmon, South Dakota with my angels,” Ron said.

Proof that angels are everywhere, even in a small-town gas station.

In the weeks since Ron’s cardiac arrest, he and Mason have discovered they have quite a bit in common, including the same birthday. They’re making plans to celebrate together next September 4.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Johnson
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
Suspect in custody regarding Saturday incident in Bismarck
Suspect in weekend incident in Bismarck held on $100K bail
Toasted Frog
The Toasted Frog’s Bismarck location announces permanent closure
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Head Football Coach Dan Smrekar
Long-time head football coach announces retirement

Latest News

KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 4/25/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 4/25/2023
Gary Kline pleaded not guilty to sex crimes
Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to child sex abuse charges
bidget plans
Burleigh County Commission talks budget; raising taxes to reduce deficit
retires after 45 days
Long-time head football coach announces retirement