Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – farm pasture golf course in Amidon

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMIDON, N.D. (KFYR) - Back in 2003, Cliff Naylor traveled to Amidon to play a round of golf.

The course had no tee times and no green fees.

Located in the southwest corner of the state, near Highway 85, the course was just something put together in a pasture by a man who thought it would be fun. (Watch the full story from 2003 above.)

Ernie Holzemer says he kept his farm pasture golf course open for seven years after Cliff did that story back in 2003, but he ended up spending too much time keeping the fairways mowed and trimmed, and eventually just let the course go to seed around 2010.

Today, he uses the land for hay.

Ernie says he had a good time with the rural links and he estimates more than 100 golfers, many complete strangers, played a round on his course.

