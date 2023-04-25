North Dakota lawmakers spend final session days resolving issues on bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The legislature is entering the final days of the session. There are still many issues that need to be resolved in order to end on time.

Republican and Democratic members from both the Senate and House have been in conference committees this week discussing disagreements on remaining legislation.

“There’s still a little bit of angst amongst the House and the Senate. We continue to work through those things. There’s a handful of policy issues, there are a lot of appropriation issues,” said Asst. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden.

In the House, the most important issue is the state budget.

“We have to have a balanced budget when we leave here. We need to make sure all that lines up and that our revenues are matching our expenses,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

In the Senate, some funding concerns are also unresolved.

“We have got issues from gaming. We have to see where the PERS bill lands. We have got attorney general budgeting issues. We have got commerce department budgeting issues. We have got parks and rec issues,” said Klein.

The final days of a session are typically hectic.

“Things are going to move very fast this next week, so we have had very little prep time as legislators as things come out of committee. If you are monitoring something of importance, stay in touch,” said Boschee

“We are going to get that done, we are going to get the people’s work done,” said Klein.

Senator Jerry Klein and Representative Josh Boschee say they are hoping to have this session completed by the end of this week.

