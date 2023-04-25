ND State Auditor’s Office to audit Bismarck Public Schools

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School District will soon be audited by the State Auditor’s Office. A citizen-requested petition for the audit turned in more than the required number of signatures.

A spokesperson for Bismarck Public Schools said: “(BPS) is aware of the audit petition and has been in contact with the State Auditor’s Office. The district is subject to comprehensive yearly audits, which are conducted by an independent third-party firm and reviewed by the North Dakota State Auditor. BPS looks forward to the state audit outcome and working with the State Auditor.  BPS staff have met with several community members over the course of the last two years regarding the North Dakota State funding formula, ESSER funds, and appropriation of BPS dollars. BPS audited financial statements are viewable at www.bismarckschools.org/audits.”

The state auditor’s office received over 5,700 signatures. They needed just 4,600 signatures to take action. The audit will begin this upcoming fall after the fiscal year ends on June 30.

