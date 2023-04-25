ND Legislature passes most expensive bill in state history, replacing PERS

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s all but certain future state employees in North Dakota won’t be getting a pension.

The House of Representatives passed House Bill 1040 on Tuesday, likely the most expensive bill in state history at $5.5 billion. It’ll replace the Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) pension plan with a 401(k)-style plan for new employees. Current employees will be allowed to keep their pension plan, but new employees starting in 2025 will only have a 401(k)-style plan available.

“This is a thirty-year plan, this has been well thought-out, this has been well-vetted. It’s time to close the defined benefit plan, it’s time to open up a best-practices defined contribution plan for the betterment of our state,” said Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

Those opposed to the bill say removing one of the primary incentives to work for state government will hamstring a state already dealing with workforce issues.

“We know for a fact that public employees are paid somewhere between seven and 12% less than their counterparts that are equally trained and educated in the private sector. We’re going to see that, once you eliminate a defined benefit plan, you’re going to have a much more difficult time recruiting and retaining the people you need to do the business of the state,” said Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United.

The original bill would’ve spread the spending out across 20 years, but the version that was passed Tuesday expands that to 30 years. Governor Burgum has three Legislative days to sign the bill.

Previous Coverage: ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.