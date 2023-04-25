ND House fails to override Burgum’s private school voucher veto

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public money won’t be going to private schools — at least not in the next two years.

The House of Representatives sustained Governor Burgum’s veto on House Bill 1532, which would’ve allocated $10 million in state funds to subsidize private education. Burgum vetoed the bill, saying it “lacks public transparency and accountability standards for the actual use of the proposed tuition offset payments.” Those in favor of the bill weren’t happy.

“I’m getting sick and tired of vetoes. I feel our branch is getting disrespected. We’re not asking for a lot here,” said Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

A two-thirds majority of both chambers is needed to override the governor’s veto. Since the bill only passed the House by a vote of 52-41, the veto override failed.

