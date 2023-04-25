Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House on Tuesday has passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

The 300-page bill would allow recreational use for adults and shift a black market into a state regulated industry. Lawmakers started debating it Monday night before adjourning until Tuesday morning, when they resumed discussions and, later, held a vote.

The bill would allow people 21 and older to buy, sell – if approved for state business licenses – and use marijuana. The proposal would create a new state Office of Cannabis Management, tasked with oversight. Minnesotans looking to cash in would apply for business licenses for the green light to grow, manufacture or sell marijuana at dispensaries.

It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions and set up an expungement board to consider felony offenses in a move that supporters say reflects a core goal of the bill: righting the wrongs of cannabis prohibition that has disproportionately harmed people of color.

A Senate vote on the bill is scheduled for Friday. There are some differences between each proposal that will likely be sorted out during a conference committee, a joint meeting of lawmakers from both chambers.

If the proposal is signed into law, weed will no longer be illegal in Minnesota by the summer, but getting the regulated industry up and running will take at least a year, Rep. Zack Stephenson, one of its authors, said.

