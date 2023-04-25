MDU Pipeline Replacement Project

MDU Dickinson project
MDU Dickinson project(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Starting May 1, MDU says it will begin replacing service lines and natural gas main pipelines around Dickinson. The project is expected to run six to eight months, and will include short interruptions of service for customers. MDU says anyone impacted during the project will be alerted ahead of time.

MDU has provided a map of areas in Dickinson where work will be performed. You can view that link here. Construction Updates - Montana-Dakota Utilities Company

