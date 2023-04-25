In-city school busing options coming to Williston starting next school year

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston is the only Class A school district that doesn’t provide bussing to all students. That could soon change starting next school year.

Earlier this month, the school board approved an agreement with Harlow’s to begin the development of new routes for students within the city of Williston. Superintendent Richard Faidley said the initial goal is to set up new routes for kindergarten through fourth-grade students. Faidley said he predicts more than 400 students may have a transportation option going into the next school year.

“Part of the vision going forward is to be service-oriented to our parent community to work to get our kids to school on a regular basis to improve our attendance, which in turn will help our student achievement in the long run,” said Faidley.

Those routes and bus stops are being looked at by Harlow’s and should be announced in the future. Faidley said the long-term plan is to have Harlow’s provide service to every student in the district.

Currently, rural and special education students are bussed by the Williston Basin School District. In the agreement, Harlow’s will take over the department, handling servicing and hiring.

