Grenade prompts evacuation in Tioga

TIOGA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Tioga Police Department and a nearby pizza parlor were temporarily evacuated Monday afternoon after a citizen tried to surrender a training grenade to law enforcement.

Investigators were concerned the grenade may be intact, so they secured it in the sallyport of the department.

The Minot Bomb Squad deemed it to not be a threat and collected it for disposal.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.