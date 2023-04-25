Grenade prompts evacuation in Tioga

Grenade prompts evacuation Monday in Tioga
Grenade prompts evacuation Monday in Tioga(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Tioga Police Department and a nearby pizza parlor were temporarily evacuated Monday afternoon after a citizen tried to surrender a training grenade to law enforcement.

Investigators were concerned the grenade may be intact, so they secured it in the sallyport of the department.

The Minot Bomb Squad deemed it to not be a threat and collected it for disposal.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Johnson
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
Toasted Frog
The Toasted Frog’s Bismarck location announces permanent closure
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
ND Capitol
Burgum signs bill creating Office of Legal Immigration to help address North Dakota’s workforce challenges
nd outdoors
Trap nets used in ND for fish population sampling, spawning, and more

Latest News

Suspect in custody regarding Saturday incident in Bismarck
Suspect in weekend incident in Bismarck held on $100K bail
cottonwood pond
North Dakota Game and Fish stocks Cottonwood Park Pond with Northern Pike
school busing
In-city school busing options coming to Williston starting next school year
spring calving
Challenges with spring calving in ND