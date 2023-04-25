Governor Burgum signs legislation on the Pledge of Allegiance for governing bodies

American flag
American flag(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, Governor Doug Burgum signed legislation having to do with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The bill makes it necessary for governing bodies such as schools, cities, and park districts to give members the chance to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of meetings. Representative Pat Heinert introduced the bill.

“It’s important because I think they are representing the nation as an elected official. The same way we do here, we start with a prayer and then the Pledge of Allegiance,” said  Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck.

Governor Burgum originally called on legislators to write this bill after the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the pledge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Johnson
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
Toasted Frog
The Toasted Frog’s Bismarck location announces permanent closure
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
ND Capitol
Burgum signs bill creating Office of Legal Immigration to help address North Dakota’s workforce challenges
nd outdoors
Trap nets used in ND for fish population sampling, spawning, and more

Latest News

Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold talks with KMOT about getting to perform at the Opry
baseball 4/24
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/24/23
drier 4/24
KMOT First News at Six Weather 4/24/23
baseball 4/24
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 4/24/23
North Dakota House
North Dakota lawmakers spend final session days resolving issues on bills