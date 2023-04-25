Explaining Sanford Health’s annual Great American Bike Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 27th Annual Great American Bike Race is just a couple of weeks away. But what is it and who does it benefit?

The Great American Bike Race, or GABR, started in 1997. The event helps kids like 10-year-old Lane Henderson and his family with x-linked severe combined immunodeficiency treatment expenses.

“I check myself in every morning and I say, ‘Lane Patrick Henderson is here for infusions.’ Then she (the receptionist) says, ‘Ok, you’re good Lane, have a good day.’ I go in the back and sometimes I try to scare them, it’s just fun,” said Lane Henderson, a 2023 GABR star.

Lane is one of this year’s GABR stars, which means he’s one of the faces highlighted for the event. He lives with a rare genetic condition that prevents his body from fighting infections on its own. His parents have relied on GABR funds in order to deal with medical bills due to his infusion treatments.

“Of course, the first question is when doctors are telling you they need things is cost. They were wonderful to step in and no questions asked, they were like, yes, he absolutely needs it, and it helped us get Lane the care that he needed,” said Karmen Henderson, mom to Lane.

Every year, GABR participants will climb on a spin bike and pedal for 20 minutes. Prior to coming to the event, they raise money to support the mission of the Great American Bike Race.

“It’s an event that has been happening in our community for 27 years. It’s fun. It’s energy filled, it brings together the community through a ton of friendly competition and comradery,” said Sara Haugen, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation.

Lane hopes lots of supporters will participate in GABR this year.

“Please come to GABR, it’s an awesome place. You can race for kids just like me,” said Lane Henderson.

If you would like to take part in the event and are not into riding a spin bike, you can still go and cheer others on.

If you would like to donate and help kids like Lane, go to the Great American Bike Race’s website.

