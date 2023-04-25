Countdown to construction on ND roads and interstates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We aren’t seeing normal spring-like temperatures, but the North Dakota Department of Transportation is counting down the days until they can start digging into their to-do list.

One construction zone is around Glen Ullin, and it’s the biggest project the Department of Transportation is tackling this year. The total cost of just this structure replacement is $26 million and will take two years to complete.

“On I-94, there’s two bridges, eastbound and westbound, right next to each other so we can’t take them out both at the same time. So, we’re going head-to-head traffic this year, then we’ll switch to the other side the following year and replace the other bridge,” said Daniel Christenson, a transportation project manager at ND DOT.

DOT expects construction to run all summer and into the fall, which means travelers can expect delays as they drive across the state. Even though tapping the brakes and slowing down to the posted speed limit can be inconvenient, contractors say it’s vital for the safety of their workers.

“It’s super important for vehicles to abide by those speed limits. You know, we’ve got people that have families, they have kids and all it takes is somebody looking at their phone and maybe not see construction traffic, go across the roadway and an accident happens,” said Cory Swingen, operations manager and safety officer for Swingen Construction.

Swingen Construction went on to say the noise of the machines and traffic, combined with the focus construction workers have while performing their jobs can make even a slight speed increase over the posted limit unsafe. They say sometimes it’s not a matter of if an accident will occur, but when.

For those who tend to ignore construction zone speed limits, the fine for speeding through a construction zone is $80 for going one to 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, and an additional $2 for every mile per hour over 10.

