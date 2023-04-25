Challenges with spring calving in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pastures and fields are starting to dry out after what feels like a never-ending number of winter storms dumped record or near-record amounts of snow on North Dakota. Your News Leader spoke with a rancher and an NDSU extension agent about the impacts all that moisture had on calving season.

There’s no hiding from the fact this calving season has been difficult.

“The struggles this year with calving season, they’ve been a lot of the snow has been a real struggle, trying to find dry areas for them to be and keep them out of the snow and moisture. Constantly moving snow earlier this year,” said Chance Schwartz, a rancher near St. Anthony.

Many of the hardships were caused by the long winter, above-normal snow totals, and runoff when it all began melting.

“Most of the guys just trying to find good ground that was dry, just from the snow load that we experienced was already in play. But it posed a heck of a challenge, just making sure that they could not only get to a different place, but also some of the feed resources that guys had,” said Tyler Kraliek, ag and natural resource extension agent for Burleigh County.

Constantly moving livestock to dry ground was a challenge for many producers.

“You’ve got to do a little bit of a rotation because as you have animals sit for a while, different diseases and things can kind of creep up on a person. So having the ability to go from one paddock to another,” said Kraliek.

This calving season had different challenges than last year.

“It definitely ranks up there for sure. I know last year that that April storm that we dealt with was just such a surprise for a lot of people,” said Kraliek.

Schwartz says despite the hardships, he loves being a rancher.

“Grew up doing it my whole life. Just what I know and I love taking care of the animals. It’s just in my blood, I guess you could say,” said Schwartz.

Shwartz says he had enough hay to get through the winter.

Many ranchers will move from finishing up calving season to spring planting as soon as fields are dry enough to seed.

Spring calving in ND (KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.