Burleigh County Commission talks budget; raising taxes to reduce deficit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission met to have a preliminary discussion on the budget outlook for 2024. They are anticipating a deficit in the budget and reviewed options to close that gap in income and expenses.

For the past three years, Burleigh County has had an operating budget in the red. The picture is even grimmer when you consider the total deficit for those three years was $13 million, according to one Burleigh County Commissioner. They say they dipped into reserve funds to cover the difference.

“And it’s been coming out of reserves, and we can’t just keep depleting them. We’ve got to start raising taxes essentially is what it’s going to have to be and cut expenses at the same time so we can balance the budget,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox.

They say this year’s $5.5 million deficit is due to increased inflation across all aspects of their budget, as well as revenue not coming in as expected. The commission discussed options like selling property owned by the county to avoid taking money from reserve funds for another year.

“So, we do not go into our reserve funds, we will need to look at either getting rid of some assets or increasing taxes. That is some of the information we went over tonight. I’m not sure what the whole commission will want to do,” said Burleigh County Chairperson Becky Matthews.

The idea of selling property was not popular among most commissioners as it was seen as a short-term and one-time solution. There’s about $16.7 million left in the reserve fund, which is 52% of the total budget, but commissioners cautioned taxpayers to brace for a tax increase.

If the Burleigh County Commission moves the current budget forward, making no cuts and liquidating no assets, they would need to increase the mill levy by eight to ten mills to cover the deficit. On a $300,000 home, a ten-mill increase would come out to about $135/year. They concluded the meeting by saying they will meet again on May 1 to further discuss budget plans.

