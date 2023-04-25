Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to child sex abuse charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 85-year-old-Bismarck-man has pleaded not guilty to child sex abuse charges.

Bismarck Police arrested Gary Kline in March after they say an investigation revealed he sexually abused two children. They say Kline had access to children through babysitting jobs.

Kline is charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse. His trial is scheduled for September.

Bismarck Police are still asking the public for any additional information relating to other potential victims.

You can call 701-223-1212, text BISPD to 847411, or report anonymously through the Bismarck Police Department app.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck police ask public for information on man accused of sex crimes

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.