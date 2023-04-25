Bismarck Fire Department responds to report of smoke and flames on roof of CHI St. Alexius

CHI St. Alexius sign
CHI St. Alexius sign(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to investigate a report of smoke and flames at CHI St. Alexius on Tuesday afternoon, but the source turned out to be the calibration of the boiler’s diesel fuel system.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of a large amount of black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center located at 900 E Broadway Avenue. 

Fire crews reported seeing a column of black smoke as they were en route. The first arriving fire crew found black smoke coming from the hospital’s smokestack.

The fire crew established command and went into the building to investigate. They made contact with facility management, who reported that they were running a calibration of a newly installed diesel-fueled boiler system. Fire crews continued their investigation and were able to confirm that there were no other sources of fire or smoke in the building or on the roof.

Seven fire department apparatuses and 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Metro Area Ambulance provided medical support.

