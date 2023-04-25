Activist groups respond to near-total abortion ban in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortion access is extremely limited in North Dakota after Governor Burgum signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country this week. And that means many are celebrating the new law, while many others are criticizing it.

Senate Bill 2150 bans abortion in the state, with exceptions for instances of rape and incest up to six weeks. Proponents say it’s simply a clean-up bill, which clarifies the language of the state’s existing code. But opponents say it’s a massive change to the state’s current abortion law, especially since North Dakota’s trigger ban hasn’t been allowed to take effect.

“Pregnant people in this state will be harmed by the legislation, which is likely unconstitutional, and politicians, they frankly just have no place inserting themselves into these private, personal decisions,” said Katie Christensen, ND state director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood North Central States.

But Senate Bill 2150 was a big win for pro-life groups in North Dakota. And they say the passage of this bill allows them to focus on other issues beyond abortion.

“I think, because this bill has passed, and we have that behind us now, and we have that clarification, we can focus on what’s ahead in protecting those most vulnerable in our state,” said Sierra Heitkamp, legislative director for North Dakota Right to Life.

The law went into effect when it was signed by the governor.

Previous Coverage: North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.