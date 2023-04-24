Ritter to Resign from Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC

By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Mandan Chamber President and CEO Brian Ritter says he will be stepping down.

Ritter’s resignation will go into effect on July 14. He’s been with the organization since 2003 and has served as president since 2019, when the chamber merged with the Bismarck-Mandan Development Association. Ritter first began serving as the Development Association’s president in 2013.

“Serving this organization for the past 20 years has been both challenging and rewarding, but more than anything else it’s been a privilege,” said Ritter. “As a Bismarck-Mandan native, I can’t think of a greater opportunity to serve the community that I love so much.”

After leaving the Chamber, Ritter will become the head of market affairs with Sanford Health, where he will help lead strategic planning efforts, community relations and board development. The Chamber has begun the search for a new president and CEO.

