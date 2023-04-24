Outpatient services begin Monday at Trinity Health

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health began holding more than a dozen outpatient services Monday morning at its new medical campus in southwest Minot.

Patients are asked to enter using the Medical Office Building main entrance and head to Patient Registration on the first floor.

Once a patient registers, staff will direct them to their provider’s office.

Patients are asked to arrive at registration at least 20 minutes early.

The public is advised to continue using the downtown location for emergency services.

A spokesperson for Trinity said they hope to open the ER Sunday, April 30, pending inspections this week.

Services offered starting Monday, April 24, include:

Audiology

Cardiology

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Ear, Nose and Throat

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Hand Surgery

Hand Therapy

Midwifery, formerly in Medical Arts

Nephrology

Neurology

Nuerosurgery

OB/GYN, formerly in Medical Arts

April 27:

Midwifery, formerly in Town & Country

OB/GYN, formerly in Town & Country

May 1:

Cardiopulmonary Rehab

Infectious Disease

Rheumatology

