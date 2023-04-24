Outpatient services begin Monday at Trinity Health
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health began holding more than a dozen outpatient services Monday morning at its new medical campus in southwest Minot.
Patients are asked to enter using the Medical Office Building main entrance and head to Patient Registration on the first floor.
Once a patient registers, staff will direct them to their provider’s office.
Patients are asked to arrive at registration at least 20 minutes early.
The public is advised to continue using the downtown location for emergency services.
A spokesperson for Trinity said they hope to open the ER Sunday, April 30, pending inspections this week.
Services offered starting Monday, April 24, include:
- Audiology
- Cardiology
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Ear, Nose and Throat
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Hand Surgery
- Hand Therapy
- Midwifery, formerly in Medical Arts
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Nuerosurgery
- OB/GYN, formerly in Medical Arts
April 27:
- Midwifery, formerly in Town & Country
- OB/GYN, formerly in Town & Country
May 1:
- Cardiopulmonary Rehab
- Infectious Disease
- Rheumatology
