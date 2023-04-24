One-on-one interview with Dan Smrekar, retiring from St. Mary’s after 45 years as head coach

By Lee Timmerman and Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After 45 years as the head coach of St. Mary’s Central High School football, Dan Smrekar is retiring.

KFYR-TV Sports Director Lee Timmerman spoke with Smrekar Monday afternoon about his decision. Topics ranged from “Why now?” to his infatuation with wearing shorts on the sideline to what his players have meant to him.

Dan and Lee’s full conversation is in the video above.

