One-on-one interview with Dan Smrekar, retiring from St. Mary’s after 45 years as head coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After 45 years as the head coach of St. Mary’s Central High School football, Dan Smrekar is retiring.

KFYR-TV Sports Director Lee Timmerman spoke with Smrekar Monday afternoon about his decision. Topics ranged from “Why now?” to his infatuation with wearing shorts on the sideline to what his players have meant to him.

Dan and Lee’s full conversation is in the video above.

