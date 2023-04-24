North Dakota governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

(AP)
By The Associated Press and Cliff Naylor
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law on Monday.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law which was triggered into effect by the Dobbs decision and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.

The law, one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, takes effect immediately, according to the bill’s sponsor.

Supporters have said the measure protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

The North Dakota Senate passed Senate Bill 2150 42-5 and the House of Representatives 76-14. Both margins were veto-proof majorities.

