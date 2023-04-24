North Dakota Game and Fish stocks Cottonwood Park Pond with Northern Pike

NDGF stocking Cottonwood Lake
NDGF stocking Cottonwood Lake(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local anglers now have one more place they can fish for Northern Pike. Game and Fish stocked 300 adult Northerns Monday afternoon in the Cottonwood Park Pond.

Later this spring, Game and Fish will be stocking other lakes like Owls Pond with other species. Paul Bailey says it’s a unique opportunity for anglers to get out and enjoy local recreation.

“It’s become a really popular spot for sure. It’s nice to see so many people enjoying this kind of opportunity that we can provide right here in Bismarck. We’re fortunate we’ve got a lot of really great fisheries around the state, but people really enjoy having something so local here to take advantage of as well,” said Paul Bailey, south-central district fishery supervisor.

The fish stocked in the Cottonwood Pond are all male pike and came from Lake Oahe. Game and Fish has been stocking the pond for almost a decade.

