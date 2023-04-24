2022 ND deer season recap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Though we are just entering spring, many are already looking forward to the next hunting season.

The 2022 deer season saw more than 47,000 North Dakota hunters take to the fields. North Dakota Game and Fish estimates more than 25,000 deer were harvested during the gun season.

The number of hunters is trending higher, and Game and Fish says this is for a variety of reasons.

“A lot of it has to do with a number of factors. The habitat on the landscape, the amount of wildlife populations and things like that. That’s what predominately drives the interest,” said Randy Meissner, licensing manager.

Game and Fish made more than 64,000 deer gun licenses available last season.

