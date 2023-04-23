Trap nets used in ND for fish population sampling, spawning, and more

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the ice comes off the lakes, Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists are getting ready for spring activities.

Fisheries biologists use trap nets on waterbodies statewide for fish population sampling, spawning, and other fish management duties.

“When we use these nets throughout the year, they get beat up pretty bad from wave action in the lakes and just getting thrown around in the boats. Another thing that really affects the netting material is the sun. UV rays are really hard on that nylon mesh material. Muskrats and beavers can be pretty tough on the nets. Chewing holes in them. And so, we fix them during the winter,” said Jeff Merchant, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries biologist.

Every spring when the weather warms, nets are dipped into a nontoxic chemical to strengthen the nylon.

“We’re treating all of our nets that we use for all of our sampling and spawning activities throughout the year. It’s a latex-based product, so it’s not harmful to the environment at all,” said Merchant.

Trap nets are expensive, and that’s why fisheries personnel have treated these nets for decades.

“Some of these nets that we have are 40 to 50 years old. So they’re older than a lot of the employees for the Game and Fish,” said Merchant.

There are six fisheries districts in the state, and they all bring their nets to the Game and Fish Department’s field office in Dickinson for treatment.

“And we usually do it out here because it usually gets warmer in this part of the state first. And each district brings anywhere between 15 and 20 nets per year,” said Merchant.

This process is important when managing our state’s fish populations.

“It’s very crucial to do this process. These nets are a really important part of our management on our fisheries,” said Merchant.

Merchant also says it’s illegal for the public to use trap nets in our lakes and rivers.

Fisheries biologists already have nets in lakes for northern pike spawning.

