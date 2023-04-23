Trap nets used in ND for fish population sampling, spawning, and more

By Mike Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the ice comes off the lakes, Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists are getting ready for spring activities.

Fisheries biologists use trap nets on waterbodies statewide for fish population sampling, spawning, and other fish management duties.

“When we use these nets throughout the year, they get beat up pretty bad from wave action in the lakes and just getting thrown around in the boats. Another thing that really affects the netting material is the sun. UV rays are really hard on that nylon mesh material. Muskrats and beavers can be pretty tough on the nets. Chewing holes in them. And so, we fix them during the winter,” said Jeff Merchant, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries biologist.  

Every spring when the weather warms, nets are dipped into a nontoxic chemical to strengthen the nylon.

“We’re treating all of our nets that we use for all of our sampling and spawning activities throughout the year. It’s a latex-based product, so it’s not harmful to the environment at all,” said Merchant.

Trap nets are expensive, and that’s why fisheries personnel have treated these nets for decades.

“Some of these nets that we have are 40 to 50 years old. So they’re older than a lot of the employees for the Game and Fish,” said Merchant.

There are six fisheries districts in the state, and they all bring their nets to the Game and Fish Department’s field office in Dickinson for treatment.

“And we usually do it out here because it usually gets warmer in this part of the state first. And each district brings anywhere between 15 and 20 nets per year,” said Merchant.

This process is important when managing our state’s fish populations.

“It’s very crucial to do this process. These nets are a really important part of our management on our fisheries,” said Merchant.

Merchant also says it’s illegal for the public to use trap nets in our lakes and rivers.

Fisheries biologists already have nets in lakes for northern pike spawning.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Elks Lodge
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
Governor Doug Burgum
ND governor vetoes private school voucher bill
North Dakota Capitol
ND Senate passes overhaul of state employee retirement system
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
For years, the Bismarck Depot building has sat vacant. Owner Cam Knutson plans to restore the...
From vacant to vibrant: new owners of Bismarck Depot plan for restaurant, other amenities

Latest News

rain showers possible
First News at Ten Weather 4/22/23
police presence
High-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Saturday evening
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: fish populations
earth day market
Earth Day vendor market and clothing swap in Bismarck